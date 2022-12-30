 
Friday Dec 30 2022
Vivienne Westwood, Britain's provocative dame of fashion, dead at 81

Friday Dec 30, 2022

As the person who dressed the Sex Pistols, Vivienne Westwood, who died on Thursday at the age of 81, was synonymous with 1970s punk rock, a rebelliousness that remained the hallmark of an unapologetically political designer who became one of British fashion's biggest names.

"Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better," her fashion house said on Twitter.

Climate change, pollution, and her support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange were all fodder for protest T-shirts or banners carried by her models on the runway.

She dressed up as then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher for a magazine cover in 1989 and drove a white tank near the country home of a later British leader, David Cameron, to protest against fracking.

The rebel was inducted into Britain's establishment in 1992 by Queen Elizabeth who awarded her the Order of the British Empire medal. But, ever keen to shock, Westwood turned up at Buckingham Palace without underwear - a fact she proved to photographers by a revealing twirl of her skirt.

"The only reason I am in fashion is to destroy the word 'conformity'," Westwood said in her 2014 biography. "Nothing is interesting to me unless it's got that element."

Instantly recognisable with her orange or white hair, Westwood first made a name for herself in punk fashion in 1970s London, dressing the punk rock band that defined the genre.

Together with the Sex Pistols' manager, Malcolm McLaren, she defied the hippie trends of the time to sell rock'n'roll-inspired clothing.

They moved on to torn outfits adorned with chains as well as latex and fetish pieces that they sold at their shop in London's King's Road variously called "Let It Rock", "Sex" and "Seditionaries", among other names.

They used prints of swastikas, naked breasts and, perhaps most well-known, an image of the queen with a safety pin through her lips. Favourite items included sleeveless black T-shirts, studded, with zips, safety pins or bleached chicken bones.

"There was no punk before me and Malcolm," Westwood said in the biography. "And the other thing you should know about punk too: it was a total blast."..Reuters 

