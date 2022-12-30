Rupert Grint addresses ‘most haunting’ scene in ‘Harry Potter’ to film

Rupert Grint has just weighed in on the one scene from Harry Potter he found to be the most ‘satisfying and haunting’ to film.

Grint brought these revelations to light during his most recent chat with Collider.

He started off by recalling, “That was quite a big scene with the whole Weasley family.”

“It was a depressing scene to do because you’ve got Fred lying on the floor and it’s quite shocking because it’s a character we’ve associated with jokes and mucking about.”

“It’s quite horrible. There’s been a lot of heavy, emotional scenes like that,” he also added.

When asked how Grint felt shooting the emotional scene, he dished over his mixed feelings about the issue but branded it ‘satisfying’.

“It’s quite haunting as well, because I’m not really used to it. But I’ve learned quite a lot, and it’s been great. David [Yates, director of the final four Harry Potter movies] has been excellent with everything.”