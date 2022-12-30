 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 30 2022
Actor/Model Rubya Chaudhry announces 'Nikkah' with Umair Dar

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Rubya Chaudhry's husband Umair Dar is a music producer

Popular actor/model Rubya Chaudhry announces marriage with music producer Umair Dar.

Taking it to her Instagram, Rubya shared a picture of her with husband Umair to announce the wonderful news. She wrote: “Alhamdulillah Dulha Dulhan have found the perfect picture that doesn’t give away much of their private lives, but just enough to share their joy with everyone. Finally getting the chance to announce our Nikah. Remember us in your prayers.”

As soon as she shared the great news, numerous celebrities came forward to congratulate the lovely couple.

Singer/actor Ali Gul Pir wrote: “Congratulations! Very happy for you.”

Meanwhile, other actors including; Zhalay Sarhadi, Uroosa Siddiqui, Sunita Marshall, Rabia Butt, Mustafa Chaudhary, Aamna Ilyas, Natasha Baig and Frieha Altaf also commented on the picture, showering love and blessings on the married couple.

Prior to this, Rubya Chaudhry got married to musician Meekal Hasan in 2016. But a few months later, the two parted ways.  

