Friday Dec 30 2022
Video: Footage of Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Footage of Andrew Tate’s arrest by officials in Romania has just been revealed.

The clips in question showcase the actual arrest, the raid and even clips of Tate in handcuffs being escorted into an armed vehicle for processing.

For those unversed, Andrew Tate was arrest a few hours ago, just shortly after a social media post went live his dinner of choice for the evening.

The delivery company managed to help authorities lock in on Tate’s location.

Some shots after the arrest also showcase clips of Tate’s possessions inside, from stacks of cash to security cameras, and even a Gorilla made of solid dollar bills.

 
