Kate Middleton, Prince William’s New Year eve plans disclosed

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be spending New Year’s Eve with the Middleton family, it is revealed.



According to My London, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who marked Christmas celebrations with King Charles and other members of the royal family at Sandringham, are expected to ring in the New Year with the Middletons in Berkshire.

The publication quoted royal expert Jeremy Archer telling the OK! Magazine that Kate and William, along with their kids, are likely to leave Sandringham in time for New Year’s eve and travel down to Berkshire.

The family will spend time with Kate Middleton’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton there.

Kate Middleton sister Pippa will also spend the eve with her parents.