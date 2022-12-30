 
Friday Dec 30 2022
Greta Thunberg reacts to Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has reacted to Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania with a fittingly hilarious tweet.

Andrew Tate found himself in an online fight with Greta after he boasted about the emissions of his supercar collection, to which the activist responded with a befitting message of her own.

She wrote, “yes, please do enlighten me. email me at smalld***[email protected]

In response to her tweet, which has since been liked a whopping 3.2 million times, Andrew filmed a video, which reportedly helped Romanian authorities to confirm he was in the country and arrest him.

Reacting to Andrew Tate’s arrest, Greta again turned to Twitter to share a savage one-liner that read: “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

The tweet has already been liked more than 355k times in about an hour, with the ticker rapidly increasing. 

