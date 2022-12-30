BLACKPINK to leave YG Entertainment, reports

BLACKPINK is reportedly leaving their agency YG Entertainment to be managed by company’s subsidiary unit THE BLACK LABEL.

According to KpopHerald, BLACKPINK will be changing their managing company to THE BLACK LABEL after leaving their existing agency YG Entertainment.

It is subsidiary company of YG Entertainment, which means that YG Entertainment controlled over 50 percent of THE BLACK LABEL.

A YG Entertainment official has told KpopHerald that they cannot confirm the news, but the BLACKPINK members still have time left on their contracts.

"I’m not in the position to confirm the news, but our contracts with the members have not yet ended. It’s hard to confirm whether they will sign with The Black Label or not after their contracts end."

Previously, Taeyang also left YG Entertainment to transfer to THE BLACK LABEL.