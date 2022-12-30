King Charles receives heartbreaking news

Britain’s King Charles has received a heartbreaking news days after celebrating Christmas with royal family at Sandringham.



According to Express UK, King Charles’ first cousin, Maximilian, Margrave of Baden, has died at the age of 89 in Germany.

According to Hello Magazine, Margrave of Baden was related to British monarch through his mother Princess Theodora, who was the sister of Prince Philip.

Baden passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning at Salem Castle in Germany.

A statement reads: “Max Margrave of Baden died in the early morning hours of December 29, 2022 in Salem Castle.

“Since 1963, Max Margrave of Baden was head of the house at the head of the formerly ruling Grand Ducal Baden Princely House, which from 1112 to 1918 provided the sovereigns in the Baden part of today's federal state of Baden-Württemberg.

“His successor as head of the House of Baden is Bernhard Margrave of Baden, the previous hereditary prince.”