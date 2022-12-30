 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
Sir Anthony Hopkins advises ‘be kind to yourself’ on reaching 47 years of sobriety: Watch

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Sir Anthony Hopkins has recently celebrated 47 years of sobriety.

On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actor took to Instagram and shared an inspirational video for his followers and fans and encouraged them to “keep fighting” and never give up.

“I just want to wish you a happy new year, and also to say I'm celebrating 47 years today of sobriety,” said the 82-year-old.

The Hannibal actor revealed, “I am a recovering alcoholic, and to you out there, know that there are people struggling… Be kind to yourself, be proud of your life.”

Anthony pointed out that in 1975, he realised “'there was something really wrong with' himself, but didn't initially know 'it was a kind of mental, physical condition called alcoholism... addiction”.

Following his video, fellow celebs including Hugh Jackman, Alec Baldwin, Naomi Campbell and others dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section.

The Wolverine star wrote, “Well said.”

“My love to you,” remarked Alec.

The supermodel Naomi thanked Anthony and called him the “shining beacon of light” while added “you inspire me on my journey in recovery”.

Meanwhile, Anthony advised youngsters to talk to someone if going through addiction or depression.

“Get help. Don’t let anyone put you down and celebrate yourself. Be kind to yourself,” he concluded.

