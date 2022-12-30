 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Andrew Tate breaks silence on arrest by Romanian authorities: 'Their agents'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Andrew Tate breaks silence on arrest by Romanian authorities: Their agents
Andrew Tate breaks silence on arrest by Romanian authorities: 'Their agents'

Andrew Tate has finally decided to speak out about the charges made against him in relation to the Romania arrest.

For those unversed, the polarizing figure was just recently taken in by Romanian officers over accusations he’s heading organized crime and taking part in a human trafficking operation.

The response has come via his Twitter account which contains a short but brief response into who Tate feels was responsible for his arrest.

The tweet in question even went as far as to accuse ‘agents of the Matrix’ of conspiring against him, and has amassed a major reaction online.

Check it out Below:

Andrew Tate breaks silence on arrest by Romanian authorities: Their agents


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘concerned’

Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘concerned’
Celebrities pay tribute to Vivienne Westwood

Celebrities pay tribute to Vivienne Westwood
Kim Kardashian subtly denies Christmas family snap photoshop claims

Kim Kardashian subtly denies Christmas family snap photoshop claims

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s close friend pays tribute to Vivienne Westwood

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s close friend pays tribute to Vivienne Westwood
Victoria Silvstedt is the cynosure of all eyes at UNICEF Winter Gala

Victoria Silvstedt is the cynosure of all eyes at UNICEF Winter Gala
YG Entertainment teases new band amid rumors of BLACKPINK's exit from agency

YG Entertainment teases new band amid rumors of BLACKPINK's exit from agency
Prince William ‘preparing’ Prince George as future king

Prince William ‘preparing’ Prince George as future king
Twitch star ‘slammed’ for comparing Andrew Tate’s arrest to Martin Luther’s persecution

Twitch star ‘slammed’ for comparing Andrew Tate’s arrest to Martin Luther’s persecution
King Charles receives heartbreaking news

King Charles receives heartbreaking news
BLACKPINK to leave YG Entertainment, reports

BLACKPINK to leave YG Entertainment, reports
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz touches down in Mexico with Selena Gomez

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz touches down in Mexico with Selena Gomez

Greta Thunberg reacts to Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania

Greta Thunberg reacts to Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania