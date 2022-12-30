Six Andrew Tate victims accuse Tate brothers of human trafficking

Six of Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate’s rumored victims have reportedly stepped forward to give their statements regarding the charges of human trafficking.

News of the six victims has been brought to light in a Twitter post shared by Pop Crave.

Per the outlet’s claims, the DIICOT (Direcţia de Investigare a Infracţiunilor de Criminalitate Organizată şi Terorism) have found six of the victims connected to Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate and two other unidentified accomplices.

These six allegedly told authorities that “they were trafficked by Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate.”

Not only that, “They say they were kept captive in houses, where they were sexually assaulted and forced to produce" illicit content "under threats of physical violence.”

