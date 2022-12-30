Drake handwritten lyrics found in a dumpster to auction for over $20,000

Drake will be making some extra money with some of the leftover works of his past.

It has been reported that abandoned lyrics from Drake's teenage days were recently discovered in a dumpster outside his uncle's furniture factory in Memphis.

According to TMZ, the old handwritten lyrics are now being auctioned off at the starting price of $20,000 through Moments In Time.

According to a representative of the auction company, the God’s Plan rapper worked at the furniture factory for a little while when he was young.

The lyrics are reportedly for a song titled Come Spring, which eventually turned into Come Winter on Drake’s early mixtape, Room For Improvement.

Back in November, Drake, alongside with 21 Savage released their new album Her Loss. The One Dance crooner also dropped his surprise solo album Honestly, Nevermind in June 2022.

Drake’s seventh studio album followed 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, which was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.