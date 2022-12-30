 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s former pal says she ‘wanted a rich British boyfriend’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s old pal has just broken silence over the Duchess’ alleged demands for a ‘rich British boyfriend’ right from the start.

The conversation began after TalkTV host Andrew Walker invited, Mayhar Tousi, Peter Barnes, Lizzie Cundy and Lacey Butcher to a panel discussion.

The topic of Meghan Markle’s demands in a man began once Andre claimed, “Meghan Markle has revealed to friends that she had a crush on Piers Morgan before she met Prince Harry.”

She even went as far as to allege, “Well she did want a rich British boyfriend, she didn’t necessarily say older.”

“I’m going to be honest nothing would surprise me.I knew they were friends before she met Harry but I don’t think she had the crush on [Piers].”

“I think she always had the crush on William, that was her crush Prince William.” But “Let’s be honest not only did she have a crush on Harry, she crushed Harry.”

