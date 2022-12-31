 
Peter Overton recounts 'hell of an interview' with Tom Cruise

Peter Overton has recently remembered Tom Cruise explosive interview when the Hollywood star shut him down in his unique way.

In a new interview with 9Honey site on Friday via Daily Mail, Peter said, “That was a hell of an interview, I'll never forget it.”

The Channel Nine presenter shared that he never had any “ill will” against the Mission Impossible star.

“It was just one of those interviews that perhaps didn't pan out as everyone thought it would,” stated the 56-year-old.

For the unversed, Peter interviewed Tom for 60 Minutes in 2005. During the interview, the reporter asked questions about his ex-wife Nicole Kidman who he divorced four year earlier.

Peter asked the Top Gun actor whether he considered Nicole “the love his life” and “nature of their post-divorce relationship”.

To this, Tom lost his cool and warned the reporter that he’s “stepping over the line now”.

“You're stepping over the line, and you know you are,” pointed out Tom.

When Peter clarified that these questions people would like to know so Tom interjected and remarked, “Peter. You want to know. Take responsibility for what you want to know.”

Tom added, “Put your manners back in.”

