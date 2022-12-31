 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III 'hypocrite' over 'u-turn' on 'cut-price' coronation: Omid Scobie

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

King Charles III is called out for lavish coronation ceremony as Britain suffers.

Meghan Markle friend Omid Scobie has called His Majesty 'out of touch' for expressing sympathy towards the residents.

Mr Scobie said: "It seemed rather hypocritical for the King to express sympathy and concern for difficulties faced by the nation he serves when, just a week prior to recording his message at Windsor Castle, he had quietly made a dramatic U-turn on plans for 'cut-price' coronation celebrations."

He added: "Despite the estimated increased cost, Charles’ ceremony will be shorter and last between one and two hours (as opposed to his mother’s three-hour event) with rituals considered outdated or cumbersome cut to allow for the reduced run time.

"There are also expected to be far fewer attendees at the 2023 coronation: 2,000 compared to 8,000 at the late Queen’s," noted Scobie.

