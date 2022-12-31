 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton never 'emulates' Diana, only 'honours' her

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Kate Middleton has never tried to imitate her mother-in-law Princess Diana.

Royal author Katie Nicholl believes that the new Princess of Wales does not want to emulate her husband's mum.

Ms Nicholl told OK!: “She has always made sure she honours Diana’s memory. Whether that was through pieces of jewellery that she’s worn or keeping memory boxes for the children, in order to keep the memory of the grandmother they never knew alive.

“But she never tried to emulate Diana. She found her own stride, her own role – and she’s been incredibly successful at doing that.”

Ms Nicholls added: “She follows in great footsteps as the new Princess of Wales, because the last Princess of Wales was Diana – a title Camilla deliberately never took – but I think she’ll make it her own and make a great success of it.”

