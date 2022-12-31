Netflix: List of upcoming brand new shows set to debut in 2023

 
Netflix is bringing new shows for the new year to entertain its subscribers in multiple genres.

Here's the list of Netflix brand new shows set to debut in 2023:

Every Netflix Original Shows Coming in 2023 

  • Man in Full
  • Avatar: The Last Airbender
  • Bodkin / On Record
  • Boy Swallows Universe
  • Conan the Barbarian
  • Freeridge
  • Horizon
  • Kings of America
  • Lockwood & Co.
  • Millarworld Series
  • My Life With The Walter Boys
  • Obliterated
  • One Piece
  • Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  • Something is Killing the Children
  • SUPACELL
  • The Abandons
  • The Decameron
  • The Fall of the House of Usher
  • The Gentlemen
  • The Night Agent
  • The Three-Body Problem
  • The Vince Staples Show
  • Utap / FUBAR
  • XO, Kitty

Shows Coming in 2023 and Beyond:

  • 12 Scars
  • A Chorus Line
  • American Primeval
  • All The Light We Cannot See
  • Assassin’s Creed
  • Baby Reindeer
  • Black Rabbit
  • Blue Eye Samurai
  • Bodies
  • Captain Fall
  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • CoComelon Lane
  • Confessions on the 7:45
  • Damage
  • Death Note
  • Mech Cadets
  • Mulligan
  • Dad the Bounty Hunter Neon
  • No Good Deed
  • Not Quite Narwhal
  • One Day
  • Palomino
  • Poindexter
  • Programmed
  • The Residence
  • The Seven Deaths of Evelyn
  • The Talisman
  • The Warmth of Other Suns Tombraider
  • Transatlantic
  • Treason
  • Twilight of the Gods
  • Untitled Jane Lynch Series
  • Untitled Los Angeles Lakers
  • Untitled Stranger Things Spin-off
  • Unstable
  • Watergate
  • Wellmania .
  • White Stork
  • Recursion
  • Shiksa 

