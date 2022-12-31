Netflix: List of upcoming brand new shows set to debut in 2023

Netflix is bringing new shows for the new year to entertain its subscribers in multiple genres.

Here's the list of Netflix brand new shows set to debut in 2023:

Every Netflix Original Shows Coming in 2023

Man in Full

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Bodkin / On Record

Boy Swallows Universe

Conan the Barbarian

Freeridge

Horizon

Kings of America

Lockwood & Co.

Millarworld Series

My Life With The Walter Boys

Obliterated

One Piece

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Something is Killing the Children

SUPACELL

The Abandons

The Decameron

The Fall of the House of Usher

The Gentlemen

The Night Agent

The Three-Body Problem

The Vince Staples Show

Utap / FUBAR

XO, Kitty

Shows Coming in 2023 and Beyond: