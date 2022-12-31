 
Saturday Dec 31 2022
Doja Cat takes action against angry fan who sent her death threat

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Doja Cat reportedly received a death threat from an angry fan who was kicked out of a private chat online by the rapper.

As per TMZ, the 27-year-old hip-hop artist filed a complaint against the fan, prompting a criminal investigation by Los Angeles Country Sherriff’s Department.

It has been reported that after Doja Cat removed the fan, allegedly living outside California, from the chat, he threatened the rapper and claimed: “he would see her soon.”

Meanwhile, the Say So hitmaker cancelled a show due to harsh weather earlier this year and got engaged in a row with fans in Paraguay. She changed her profile picture and wrote that she was ‘quitting’ music.

In a since-deleted post, Doja Cat wrote: “This (expletive) ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care.”

“There was a storm in Paraguay, the show got cancelled. When I left the next morning, there wasn't one person outside the hotel waiting for me,” she added.

Moreover, a few days later the rapper switched to a less aggressive tone to acknowledge the love of her fans.

“I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having,” she wrote. “'I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you.”

