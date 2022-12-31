BTS Jin latest group picture in military unifrom revealed: See insides

The rapper and singer Jin enlisted for South Korea mandatory military service in early December, and his latest group picture went viral on social media.

In the group photo, the BTS star can be in a military uniform with the rest of his army division.

Jin is the first member of BTS to enlist for military service as an active-duty soldier and entered the Yeoncheon military base in North Gyeonggi province for 18 months.

BTS eldest member directly went inside the boot camp on the day of his enlistment without greeting ARMYs and media personnel due to safety concerns.

The 30-year-old singer will be returned from military camp service on June 12, 2024, and ARMYs wished for his safe return.

Recently, Jin's first picture in military uniform was revealed on December 22, 2022.



