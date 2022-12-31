 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS Jin latest group picture in military unifrom revealed: See insides

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

BTS Jin latest group picture in military unifrom revealed: See insides
BTS Jin latest group picture in military unifrom revealed: See insides

The rapper and singer Jin enlisted for South Korea mandatory military service in early December, and his latest group picture went viral on social media.

In the group photo, the BTS star can be in a military uniform with the rest of his army division.

BTS Jin latest group picture in military unifrom revealed: See insides

Jin is the first member of BTS to enlist for military service as an active-duty soldier and entered the Yeoncheon military base in North Gyeonggi province for 18 months.

BTS eldest member directly went inside the boot camp on the day of his enlistment without greeting ARMYs and media personnel due to safety concerns.

The 30-year-old singer will be returned from military camp service on June 12, 2024, and ARMYs wished for his safe return.

Recently, Jin's first picture in military uniform was revealed on December 22, 2022. 

BTS Jin latest group picture in military unifrom revealed: See insides


More From Entertainment:

Oprah Winfrey credits ‘trailblazer’ Barbara Walters for her career success

Oprah Winfrey credits ‘trailblazer’ Barbara Walters for her career success
Scott Disick planning next career move after reduced ‘The Kardashians’ role

Scott Disick planning next career move after reduced ‘The Kardashians’ role
‘Forrest Gump’ star Bob Penny dies on Christmas Day, at age 87

‘Forrest Gump’ star Bob Penny dies on Christmas Day, at age 87
Megan Fox says she is 'seeking a girlfriend' as posts a sultry picture

Megan Fox says she is 'seeking a girlfriend' as posts a sultry picture

Elon Musk shares two cents on Andrew Tate, Greta Thunberg viral row

Elon Musk shares two cents on Andrew Tate, Greta Thunberg viral row
King Charles III coronation to bring ‘unpredictability’ and ‘crazy energy’

King Charles III coronation to bring ‘unpredictability’ and ‘crazy energy’
Kaley Cuoco talks of Tom Pelphrey’s thoughts on becoming a dad

Kaley Cuoco talks of Tom Pelphrey’s thoughts on becoming a dad
Andrew Tate clarifies stance on ‘Matrix agents’ after Romania arrest

Andrew Tate clarifies stance on ‘Matrix agents’ after Romania arrest
Barbara Walters trailblazing journalist passes away at 93

Barbara Walters trailblazing journalist passes away at 93
Netflix: List of upcoming brand new shows set to debut in 2023

Netflix: List of upcoming brand new shows set to debut in 2023
T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach make relationship official in PDA-filled date in Miami

T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach make relationship official in PDA-filled date in Miami
King Charles to honour Queen guitarist Brian May

King Charles to honour Queen guitarist Brian May