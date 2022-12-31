Hale & hearty: Maulana Tariq Jamil out of hospital after heart attack

Maulana Tariq Jameel poses for a photograph a day after suffering from a heart attack in Canada. — Twitter/@TariqJamilOFCL

Renowned religious scholar and preacher Maulana Tariq Jamil has been discharged from the hospital as his health has improved remarkably, his son Yousaf Jamil said Saturday.



In a statement on the microblogging platform Twitter, Yousaf said that his father is now out of the hospital by the grace of Allah. "Thank you for your prayers and love," he wrote.

Earlier this week, Maulana Tariq suffered a heart attack in Canada after which he was hospitalised.

A tweet from the preacher’s official Twitter handle, along with his smiling photograph, was shared in which he could be seen sitting on a hospital bed bundled up in a shawl and wearing a woollen cap on his head.

“By the grace of Allah and prayers of you friends, [my] health is a little better now. Will be discharged after staying under the care of doctors in the hospital for three more days,” the tweet read, requesting more prayers.

It was also learnt that Maulana received an angioplasty on Tuesday, according to his family sources.

Maulana Tariq was in Canada to attend an event organised by Islamic Relief Canada (IRC), which is an international charity.

Taking to Twitter, Islamic Relief Canada announced: "Unfortunately, today’s event with Molana Tariq Jamil has been postponed to December 28th due to Molana’s health."

It further said that all the tickets will be valid for Wednesday. "You may request a refund directly through Eventbrite if you are unable to attend," the statement added.

Many of his followers poured in prayers for his speedy recovery and good health.

His heart-related issues are not new as in 2019, the religious scholar also suffered a heart attack and underwent a successful angioplasty in Lahore back in 2019. A stent was inserted in his coronary artery.

The popular scholar also contracted the deadly coronavirus in December 2020, but he fully recovered from the infectious disease.

Earlier this year in April, the scholar also underwent eye surgery.

The maulana posted a picture of himself on his Instagram giving lectures to students wearing black glasses after the surgery.