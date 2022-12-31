Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s doc a ‘cheap and tacky reality series’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for creating a docuseries that’s nothing more than “a cheap and tacky reality series”.



Royal commentator and expert Paul Murray brought this claim to light while speaking to co-host Rita Panahi.

There, he questioned, “How does their narrative even make sense” especially since they keep saying, “‘We’ve got this deeply racist media, Royal Family and the country, and the world presumably’.”

“Yet she was absolutely not only accepted but presented as the best thing that ever happened in this family in years.”

Even Panahi weighed in on everything during the course of Mr Murray’s chat and admitted, “Don’t need to shorten ‘Harry’, could shorten this blood reality series.”

“Can we actually call it what it is, because even ‘documentary’ its not a documentary, this is a cheap and tacky reality series without the entertainment value of a ‘Real Housewives’ or ‘The Kardashians’.”

Before concluding she also questioned how the couple ‘ever managed’ to get their “six-part reality series” paid for.