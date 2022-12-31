 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s doc a ‘cheap and tacky reality series’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for creating a docuseries that’s nothing more than “a cheap and tacky reality series”.

Royal commentator and expert Paul Murray brought this claim to light while speaking to co-host Rita Panahi.

There, he questioned, “How does their narrative even make sense” especially since they keep saying, “‘We’ve got this deeply racist media, Royal Family and the country, and the world presumably’.”

“Yet she was absolutely not only accepted but presented as the best thing that ever happened in this family in years.”

Even Panahi weighed in on everything during the course of Mr Murray’s chat and admitted, “Don’t need to shorten ‘Harry’, could shorten this blood reality series.”

“Can we actually call it what it is, because even ‘documentary’ its not a documentary, this is a cheap and tacky reality series without the entertainment value of a ‘Real Housewives’ or ‘The Kardashians’.”

Before concluding she also questioned how the couple ‘ever managed’ to get their “six-part reality series” paid for.

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham snubbed from New Year Honours despite queuing for hours to view Queen

David Beckham snubbed from New Year Honours despite queuing for hours to view Queen
Dwayne ‘The’ Rock Johnson shares his views on being ‘famous’: Watch

Dwayne ‘The’ Rock Johnson shares his views on being ‘famous’: Watch
Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch in January 1st to January 31st 2023

Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch in January 1st to January 31st 2023

Brooklyn Beckham says he's cooked food for 25 people of Nicola Peltz family

Brooklyn Beckham says he's cooked food for 25 people of Nicola Peltz family

Brooklyn Beckham says he 'burst out crying' on his wedding to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham says he 'burst out crying' on his wedding to Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham reveals his kitchen mishaps: 'Burnt myself quite few times'

Brooklyn Beckham reveals his kitchen mishaps: 'Burnt myself quite few times'
Prince Harry's shocking revelation about Princess Diana's prediction about him

Prince Harry's shocking revelation about Princess Diana's prediction about him
Kim Kardashian snuggles with her kids in adorable social media selfie

Kim Kardashian snuggles with her kids in adorable social media selfie
Gwyneth Paltrow lands in trouble for praising 'fascinating' Kim Kardashian

Gwyneth Paltrow lands in trouble for praising 'fascinating' Kim Kardashian
Andrew Tate arrest sparks memes fest on Twitter

Andrew Tate arrest sparks memes fest on Twitter

Jennifer Aniston never got over John Mayer after he dumped her: Report

Jennifer Aniston never got over John Mayer after he dumped her: Report
Andrew Tate lawyer says appeal lodged against court order for 30 days detention

Andrew Tate lawyer says appeal lodged against court order for 30 days detention