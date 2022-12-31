 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
'Solo: A Star Wars Story' 2? Director Ron Howard weighs in

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' 2? Director Ron Howard weighs in

Ron Howard, director of Solo: A Star Wars Story addressed growing fans' calls for the film's sequel.

During an interview with NME, the acclaimed filmmaker revealed a discouraging update, "The only discussion that I'm aware of about a sequel for Solo is coming from the fans at this point," he said. "I don't think it's a Lucasfilm priority, as I understand it."

"But there's some great characters launched, and the folks from Lucasfilm love the fans and really do listen, so I would never say never – but I'm not aware of any concrete plans right now to extend the story or deal with that particular set of characters," he added.

Solo: A Star Wars Story came in 2019 and opened to positive reviews.

