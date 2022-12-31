 
Jennifer Aniston never got over John Mayer after he dumped her: Report

Jennifer Aniston reportedly never recovered from the heartbreak she faced after John Mayer left her for being “old and boring.”

An insider spilt to Globe Magazine that You're Gonna Live Forever in Me singer found another girlfriend who was half the age of Friends alum after ditching her.

"Jen never got over John when he dumped her,” the insider said. “John strung her along for years, but now he's totally turned his back on her and branded her old and boring."

Aniston and Mayer allegedly started dating after they met in an Oscars after party in 2008. But things did not work out for them and they parted ways in 2009.

"John was the only guy after Brad she fell truly, madly in love with [and that includes Justin],” the insider claimed.

The publication claimed that Mayer “turned down flat” and told The Morning Show star “as politely as possible they're not compatible."

