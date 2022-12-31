 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Gwyneth Paltrow lands in trouble for praising 'fascinating' Kim Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Gwyneth Paltrow lands in trouble for praising fascinating Kim Kardashian
Gwyneth Paltrow lands in trouble for praising 'fascinating' Kim Kardashian

Gwyneth Paltrow sparked reactions after he praised "fascinating" Kim Kardashian for challenging beauty standards prevailed in society.

The Iron Man star dropped a selfie with the reality TV megastar on her Instagram as she heaped praises on her for “challenging so many ideas" of what a “woman is supposed to look.”

“Kim Kardashian is fascinating to the world, we know this,” Paltrow captioned the post. “For me she is fascinating because she challenges so many ideas of what a woman is supposed to be.”

“And how she is supposed to look and behave while doing it,” she continued. “I loved getting to interview her for the @goop podcast and get into this and so much more.”

“I mean LOL,” Bethenny Frankel commented on the post as she took a wild swipe at Paltrow’s comments about The Kardashians star.

“Please tell me Gwyneth didn’t write this herself,” another user commented while another shaded the remarks, “This is so embarrassing.”

“And this is how you lose credibility goop…hard pass,” one disappointed user wrote. “This is really disappointing to see & sends a very strange message out… #values? #authenticity?? #credibility??”

“Yeah, missed the mark with this one Gwen,” one user penned. “The main message she sends to girls & women is that 'surgeries, injectables and proceedures can make you beautiful too.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian snuggles with her kids in adorable social media selfie

Kim Kardashian snuggles with her kids in adorable social media selfie
Andrew Tate arrest sparks memes fest on Twitter

Andrew Tate arrest sparks memes fest on Twitter

Jennifer Aniston never got over John Mayer after he dumped her: Report

Jennifer Aniston never got over John Mayer after he dumped her: Report
Andrew Tate lawyer says appeal lodged against court order for 30 days detention

Andrew Tate lawyer says appeal lodged against court order for 30 days detention
Madonna offers fans rare glimpse of her fun Malawi trip

Madonna offers fans rare glimpse of her fun Malawi trip
Shakira decides to stay in Barcelona for few more months: Report

Shakira decides to stay in Barcelona for few more months: Report

Blake Lively reflects on a moment from her ‘magical year’

Blake Lively reflects on a moment from her ‘magical year’
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla warned their new plan won’t be ‘an easy ride’

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla warned their new plan won’t be ‘an easy ride’
This ‘Spider-Man’ actor earned the most in their films

This ‘Spider-Man’ actor earned the most in their films
Taylor Swift ‘22’ lyric appears in White House 2022 year-end review

Taylor Swift ‘22’ lyric appears in White House 2022 year-end review

Anna Kendrick opens up on past relationship abuse amid 'Alice, Darling'

Anna Kendrick opens up on past relationship abuse amid 'Alice, Darling'