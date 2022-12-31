Prince Harry's shocking revelation about Princess Diana's prediction about him

King Charles III and Princess Dina's son Prince Harry has made a shocking revelation about her late mom's sixth sense, saying she had foreseen Megxit in her life and left him money to escape the Royal Family.



Princess Diana, according to the Duke of Sussex, had predicted his departure from the Royal Family as she left him money to fund his way out.

Meghan Markle shared Harry's thoughts about it during their first bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey after the Sussexes stepped down as senior working royals and settled down in the US.

During the tell-all interview, the Duchess claimed he was able to make the choice owing to the inheritance his late mother left him as the rest of his family cut him off financially.

Princess Diana reportedly left her both the sons a number of personal items including designer dresses and jewellery she had worn and some other items from the family's Kensington Palace home.

"I think she saw it coming," he explained to the famous TV icon during the show.

The Duke of Sussex also shed light on financial support from the royals, saying it came to an end when he and Meghan moved to the United States last year.

"I have what my mum left me and without that we wouldn’t have been able to do this. It’s like she saw it coming and she’s been with us through this whole process," he added.

Princess Diana reportedly left Prince William and Prince Harry £6.5 million before her tragic death in a car crash in 1997 with the money invested so that Harry received roughly £10 million when he turned 30.