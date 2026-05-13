Holly Willoughby confirms exciting new project as she teases major comeback

The former This Morning host, who quit the hit show, has now teased her upcoming project

Holly Willoughby has revealed excitement about her new project after being without a television role for the first time in her career.

It has now been a year since she stepped away from regular TV work.

Holly,45, has not been on screen since leaving her role on This Morning in 2023.

The former This Morning host, who quit the hit show, has now teased her upcoming project.

Taking to Instagram, Holly shared two photos of herself cycling in London.





Writing next to the snaps, the star penned: “Found a patch of sun in between the rain… good old London weather!

“Just had a brilliant meeting about a project I’m really excited about… things are happening at quite the pace! “Can’t wait to bring it to life and share it with you.

Although Holly didn’t reveal what the new “exciting project” was, The Sun recently revealed how the star is set to make her TV comeback with her own YouTube channel.

This comes after the reports that the broadcaster, 45, will produce and present her new project with the help of her husband Dan Baldwin's company, which is behind Gladiators and Michael McIntyre's Big Show.

Insiders told us that she is set to start with a magazine show similar to This Morning.