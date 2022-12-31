 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham says he's cooked food for 25 people of Nicola Peltz family

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham says hes cooked food for 25 people of Nicola Peltz family
Brooklyn Beckham says he's cooked food for 25 people of Nicola Peltz family 

Brooklyn Beckham revealed he cooked food for almost 25 people of his wife Nicola Peltz’s big family.

The aspiring chef made the revelations in his recent conversation with Interview Magazine while he dished on his love for cooking.

Brooklyn was asked about the most number of people he has ever cooked for and if he made anything for his own family.

The eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham replied, “Yes, I have cooked for my family, but it’s difficult since they live in London.”

“Probably the most amount of people I’ve cooked for was my wife’s family. She has six brothers, eight siblings and they all have girlfriends.

“So probably her family, which I guess are my family as well, is the most amount of people I’ve cooked for. All of us together at a table, probably like 25 people,” he added.

Previously in an interview with Variety, Brooklyn revealed that he is “almost 100 per cent self-taught”

“Ever since the start of quarantine, I’ve done it every single day, and it’s the one thing I’ve found that takes my mind off of anything I’m thinking about,” he said,

“I would love to have my own pub. I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans. Not like a chef — I’m always going to be learning about cooking,” Brooklyn shared

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham snubbed from New Year Honours despite queuing for hours to view Queen

David Beckham snubbed from New Year Honours despite queuing for hours to view Queen
Dwayne ‘The’ Rock Johnson shares his views on being ‘famous’: Watch

Dwayne ‘The’ Rock Johnson shares his views on being ‘famous’: Watch
Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch in January 1st to January 31st 2023

Netflix upcoming releases to binge-watch in January 1st to January 31st 2023

Brooklyn Beckham says he 'burst out crying' on his wedding to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham says he 'burst out crying' on his wedding to Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham reveals his kitchen mishaps: 'Burnt myself quite few times'

Brooklyn Beckham reveals his kitchen mishaps: 'Burnt myself quite few times'
Prince Harry's shocking revelation about Princess Diana's prediction about him

Prince Harry's shocking revelation about Princess Diana's prediction about him
Kim Kardashian snuggles with her kids in adorable social media selfie

Kim Kardashian snuggles with her kids in adorable social media selfie
Gwyneth Paltrow lands in trouble for praising 'fascinating' Kim Kardashian

Gwyneth Paltrow lands in trouble for praising 'fascinating' Kim Kardashian
Andrew Tate arrest sparks memes fest on Twitter

Andrew Tate arrest sparks memes fest on Twitter

Jennifer Aniston never got over John Mayer after he dumped her: Report

Jennifer Aniston never got over John Mayer after he dumped her: Report
Andrew Tate lawyer says appeal lodged against court order for 30 days detention

Andrew Tate lawyer says appeal lodged against court order for 30 days detention
Madonna offers fans rare glimpse of her fun Malawi trip

Madonna offers fans rare glimpse of her fun Malawi trip