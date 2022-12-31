 
Saturday Dec 31 2022
Kylie Jenner arrives in Aspen to celebrate New Year with friends, daughter Stormi

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Kylie Jenner set fashion goals while looking adorable in a £5,200 winter jacket from Marni as she departed dinner in snowy Aspen on Friday evening.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 25, was spotted looking absolutely breathtaking in a long maroon sheepskin coat that boasted a dramatic fur collar and cuffed sleeves.

She kept casual in a pair of blue wide-legged jeans and black boots as she joined the celebrities descending the upscale Colorado ski resort for the holidays.

The Kardashians star added a pair of coordinated leather gloves to the chic outfit and toted her belongings around in a stylish snake print handbag.

Kylie applied a flawless palette of makeup to showcase her beauty including bronzed cheeks and a swiping of pink lipstick.

She completed her look by hiding behind a pair of black sunglasses as she got behind the wheel of her lavish vehicle.

Kylie arrived in Aspen to celebrate the New Year with her pals, as well as her daughter Stormi, four, earlier in the day. 

