 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Myleene Klass share New Year greetings

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Myleene Klass share New Year greetings


On December 31, Victoria Beckham shared a hilarious video from her 1997 Spice World movie on her Instagram account.

She captioned the video, "New Year’s Eve Mood Kisses @EmmaLeeBunton @TheRealGeriHalliwell @MelanieCMusic @OfficialMelB xx VB."

As per Daily Mail, Holly Willoughby shared her video, wishing New Year, in a plunging black dress with a bow, to her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon's account.

The broadcaster captioned the clip, "With love from @hollywilloughby... X #newyearseve #newyear #2023."

Myleene Klass shared a sweet moment with her youngest child Apollo, watching the "last sunset" of the year together during a family Maldives getaway.

Victoria's clip:

Holly's wish:

Myleen's picture:

Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Myleene Klass share New Year greetings


More From Entertainment:

Simon Cowell to bring a new version of 'The X Factor'

Simon Cowell to bring a new version of 'The X Factor'
Katie Price ready to welcome new year 2023 after a tough year

Katie Price ready to welcome new year 2023 after a tough year
Kanye West-inspired Nazi merch FINDS customers online: Report

Kanye West-inspired Nazi merch FINDS customers online: Report
Kylie Jenner arrives in Aspen to celebrate New Year with friends, daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner arrives in Aspen to celebrate New Year with friends, daughter Stormi
Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Hugh Grant talks on his cameo

Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Hugh Grant talks on his cameo
The ‘King’ and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight

The ‘King’ and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight
Spice Girls Mel C says it’s a ‘dream to perform with Victoria Beckham again’

Spice Girls Mel C says it’s a ‘dream to perform with Victoria Beckham again’
Miley Cyrus reveals her New Year’s resolution for 2023

Miley Cyrus reveals her New Year’s resolution for 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disgrace themselves with their show?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disgrace themselves with their show?
Celebrities who got divorced in 2022

Celebrities who got divorced in 2022
Princess Diana’s astrologer predicts ‘very fulfilling year’ for Meghan Markle

Princess Diana’s astrologer predicts ‘very fulfilling year’ for Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry praise 'brave' Greta Thunberg amid Andrew Tate arrest

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry praise 'brave' Greta Thunberg amid Andrew Tate arrest