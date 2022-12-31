Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Myleene Klass share New Year greetings





On December 31, Victoria Beckham shared a hilarious video from her 1997 Spice World movie on her Instagram account.

She captioned the video, "New Year’s Eve Mood Kisses @EmmaLeeBunton @TheRealGeriHalliwell @MelanieCMusic @OfficialMelB xx VB."

As per Daily Mail, Holly Willoughby shared her video, wishing New Year, in a plunging black dress with a bow, to her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon's account.

The broadcaster captioned the clip, "With love from @hollywilloughby... X #newyearseve #newyear #2023."

Myleene Klass shared a sweet moment with her youngest child Apollo, watching the "last sunset" of the year together during a family Maldives getaway.

Victoria's clip:

Holly's wish:

Myleen's picture:



