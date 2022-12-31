 
Rian Johnson 'plans' a third movie in the Knives Out franchise

Rian Johnson has recently revealed he’s going to release a third in a series of Knives Out franchise after Glass Onion success.

In a new interview with Wired, the Hollywood director revealed, “I am planning a third film in the franchise,” adding that Daniel Craig’s private detective Benoit Blanc will be again seen cracking cases around the world.

“I’m just trying to clear my head and think about what’s on my mind right now. Hopefully that translates in some way to what’s on all of our minds right now in terms of culture,” said the 49-year-old director.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rian also gave away juicy details about the Bond star.

Rian disclosed that the cast would “enjoy meals together where Daniel would end up playing records and DJ-ing during second movie shooting.

“It’s a good mix of like, dad rock and the type of stuff you would expect a cool guy from England would play,” commented Rian.

Rian added, “One thing we all learned, though, is that Daniel does not like jazz. Leslie [Odom Jr] tried to put on some jazz and Daniel was like, ‘Hm, not my thing’.”

For the unversed, the first movie Knives Out garnered massive success in 2019 while second series Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery also enjoyed “roaring success” on Netflix. 

