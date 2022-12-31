 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Pelphrey says he got very upset over Ben's death on 'Ozark'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Tom Pelphrey says he got very upset over Bens death on Ozark
Tom Pelphrey says he got very upset over Ben's death on 'Ozark'

Tom Pelphrey talked about the death of his character Ben Davis on the show Ozark and shared that he moved and got very upset over the death of his character, as reported by US Magazine.

Tom said that he had an amazing experience while working on Ozark and the show will always have a special place in his heart. He added that he is grateful for the experience but he got very upset over the death of his character in the show.

Tom said, "Ozark was one of those jobs where all that happened. It will always hold this special place in my heart. Very grateful for that experience.”

He further added, "I remember reading that script and being so moved and upset as just sort of an audience member of, ‘Oh, this is really tragic, but it’s also the only way this could end.’ You know, like, yeah, it’s perfect. It’s sad and this is totally right.”

Tom Pelphrey earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series for his part in Ozark.

More From Entertainment:

BLACKPINK Jisoo responds to a fan about her solo debut

BLACKPINK Jisoo responds to a fan about her solo debut
Director Ruggero Deodato passes away at the age of 83

Director Ruggero Deodato passes away at the age of 83
Olivia Colman admits stealing a special item from The Crown set

Olivia Colman admits stealing a special item from The Crown set
Julia Holcomb addresses her allegations of sexual assault on Steven Tyler

Julia Holcomb addresses her allegations of sexual assault on Steven Tyler
King Charles pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Benedict XVI

King Charles pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Benedict XVI
Savannah says she cannot get married while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison

Savannah says she cannot get married while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison
Pat Sajak receives backlash over comment about daughter Maggie

Pat Sajak receives backlash over comment about daughter Maggie
Teresa Giudice says she and her husband Luis Ruelas are very much 'into each other'

Teresa Giudice says she and her husband Luis Ruelas are very much 'into each other'
Ciara snapped sledding and dancing in the snow with kids

Ciara snapped sledding and dancing in the snow with kids
Teresa Giudice looks sensational as she flaunts her figure in plunging swimsuit

Teresa Giudice looks sensational as she flaunts her figure in plunging swimsuit

Michael Jackson's kids Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson enjoy family day together

Michael Jackson's kids Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson enjoy family day together
New Zealand, Australia welcome 2023 as million watch firework display at Opera House

New Zealand, Australia welcome 2023 as million watch firework display at Opera House