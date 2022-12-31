 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Benedict XVI

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

King Charles pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Benedict XVI

King Charles III UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden and French leader Emmanuel Macron have paid tribute to former pope Benedict XVI following his death at the age of 95.

In a message to Pope Francis following the death of his predecessor, Britain's new monarch said he received the news "with deep sadness".

King Charles spoke of meeting Benedict at the Vatican in 2009 and the following year when he became the second pope in history to visit the UK.

During the trip, Benedict met Queen Elizabeth II in Edinburgh and made a speech at Westminster Hall.

Pope Francis, who succeeded Benedict in 2013, described him as "kind" and "noble", adding that he felt "gratitude to God for having gifted him to the Church and the world".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described Benedict as a "great theologian" whose UK visit was "an historic moment for both Catholics and non-Catholics throughout our country".

More From Entertainment:

Director Ruggero Deodato passes away at the age of 83

Director Ruggero Deodato passes away at the age of 83
Julia Holcomb addresses her allegations of sexual assault on Steven Tyler

Julia Holcomb addresses her allegations of sexual assault on Steven Tyler
Savannah says she cannot get married while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison

Savannah says she cannot get married while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison
Pat Sajak receives backlash over comment about daughter Maggie

Pat Sajak receives backlash over comment about daughter Maggie
Teresa Giudice says she and her husband Luis Ruelas are very much 'into each other'

Teresa Giudice says she and her husband Luis Ruelas are very much 'into each other'
Ciara snapped sledding and dancing in the snow with kids

Ciara snapped sledding and dancing in the snow with kids
Tom Pelphrey says he got very upset over Ben's death on 'Ozark'

Tom Pelphrey says he got very upset over Ben's death on 'Ozark'
Teresa Giudice looks sensational as she flaunts her figure in plunging swimsuit

Teresa Giudice looks sensational as she flaunts her figure in plunging swimsuit

Michael Jackson's kids Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson enjoy family day together

Michael Jackson's kids Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson enjoy family day together
New Zealand, Australia welcome 2023 as million watch firework display at Opera House

New Zealand, Australia welcome 2023 as million watch firework display at Opera House
Rian Johnson ‘plans’ a third movie in the Knives Out franchise

Rian Johnson ‘plans’ a third movie in the Knives Out franchise
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach snapped at the airport following romantic Miami trip

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach snapped at the airport following romantic Miami trip