 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Julia Holcomb addresses her allegations of sexual assault on Steven Tyler

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Julia Holcomb addresses her allegations of sexual assault on Steven Tyler
Julia Holcomb addresses her allegations of sexual assault on Steven Tyler

Julia Holcomb addressed the allegations of sexual assault that she put on the musician Steven Tyler and shared that she will be taking legal action against Steven because he assaulted her in the 1970s when she was a minor, as reported by Fox News.

Julia said that intends to expose the predators in the music industry and make those that are vulnerable safe from them as well as make the music industry safer for people.

Julia said, "The complaint that has been prepared by my legal team recites in legal terms the trajectory of my life from early struggles to exploitation by Steven Tyler. The complaint also recites how Tyler, for profit and more fame, retraumatized me and my family."

She further added, "I hope that, from this action, we can make the music industry safer, expose the predators in it and expose those forces in the industry that have both enabled and created a culture of permissiveness."

Holcomb also claimed that Tyler convinced her mother to make him her legal guardian when she was 16 and he then assaulted her.

More From Entertainment:

BLACKPINK Jisoo responds to a fan about her solo debut

BLACKPINK Jisoo responds to a fan about her solo debut
Director Ruggero Deodato passes away at the age of 83

Director Ruggero Deodato passes away at the age of 83
Olivia Colman admits stealing a special item from The Crown set

Olivia Colman admits stealing a special item from The Crown set
King Charles pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Benedict XVI

King Charles pays heartfelt tribute to Pope Benedict XVI
Savannah says she cannot get married while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison

Savannah says she cannot get married while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison
Pat Sajak receives backlash over comment about daughter Maggie

Pat Sajak receives backlash over comment about daughter Maggie
Teresa Giudice says she and her husband Luis Ruelas are very much 'into each other'

Teresa Giudice says she and her husband Luis Ruelas are very much 'into each other'
Ciara snapped sledding and dancing in the snow with kids

Ciara snapped sledding and dancing in the snow with kids
Tom Pelphrey says he got very upset over Ben's death on 'Ozark'

Tom Pelphrey says he got very upset over Ben's death on 'Ozark'
Teresa Giudice looks sensational as she flaunts her figure in plunging swimsuit

Teresa Giudice looks sensational as she flaunts her figure in plunging swimsuit

Michael Jackson's kids Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson enjoy family day together

Michael Jackson's kids Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson enjoy family day together
New Zealand, Australia welcome 2023 as million watch firework display at Opera House

New Zealand, Australia welcome 2023 as million watch firework display at Opera House