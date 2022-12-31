Julia Holcomb addresses her allegations of sexual assault on Steven Tyler

Julia Holcomb addressed the allegations of sexual assault that she put on the musician Steven Tyler and shared that she will be taking legal action against Steven because he assaulted her in the 1970s when she was a minor, as reported by Fox News.

Julia said that intends to expose the predators in the music industry and make those that are vulnerable safe from them as well as make the music industry safer for people.

Julia said, "The complaint that has been prepared by my legal team recites in legal terms the trajectory of my life from early struggles to exploitation by Steven Tyler. The complaint also recites how Tyler, for profit and more fame, retraumatized me and my family."

She further added, "I hope that, from this action, we can make the music industry safer, expose the predators in it and expose those forces in the industry that have both enabled and created a culture of permissiveness."

Holcomb also claimed that Tyler convinced her mother to make him her legal guardian when she was 16 and he then assaulted her.