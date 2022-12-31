 
Saturday Dec 31 2022
Olivia Colman admits stealing a special item from The Crown set

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

The Crown star Olivia Colman recently shared that she sneaked out one item from the Netflix series set on The Graham Norton Show.

During latest episode, Olivia, who played Queen Elizabeth II on Seasons 3 and 4, revealed, “On my first day on ‘The Crown,’ which was about the stamp thing, there was an envelope on the desk, and it was, ‘To her Majesty, the Queen’ — and it had my face on a stamp.”

Olivia recalled that her “face was on the set piece and not of late Queen Elizabeth”.

The actress mentioned that one of the crew members reportedly took notice and gave the stamp of approval for her to take it home.

The Oscar winner added, “It was a lovely props person who said, ‘I'm not allowed to do this, but take that’.”

Elsewhere on the Graham Norton’s show, Olivia shared that she kept her 2018 Best Actress trophy “in the cupboard as she feels a bit ostentatious to have it out”.

“It was out for the first year, but I think after that you should crack on, forget it happened and keep working,” she remarked.

