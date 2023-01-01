Beyonce wants Meghan Markle to feel safe and protected

 
Beyonce texted Meghan Markle a day after she and Prince Harry's  explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey was aired.

The final episode of the couple's Netflix documentary shows Prince Harry reacting hilariously when Meghan says, "Beyonce just texted."

Harry the teases his wife for not showing excitement despite getting a text from the singer.

Meghan Markle laughs and tells her husband, "I still can't believe she really knows who I am".

The the Duchess reads Beyonce's text that says, "I want you feel safe and protected."

Megha says "she(Beyonce) admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.

Commenting on Beyonce's text, Prince Harry says, "That's well said."

