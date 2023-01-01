 
Sunday Jan 01 2023
Presley Gerber hangs with new lady love during vacation with family

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Presley Gerber, son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, was seen hanging out with a new lady after his recent breakup.

According to Page Six, while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with his parents, famous sister Kaia and her boyfriend, Austin Butler, Presley was spotted putting his arm around a biking-clad woman and holding hands with her.

The woman’s identity has not been revealed.

The 23-year-old split from girlfriend Lexi Wood more than two weeks ago after he teased a possible engagement after dating for less than a year.

“They realised very quickly it wasn’t going to be a long-term relationship,” a source told E! News, while another added that Wood was the one who broke things off.

According to the insider, Lexi ended things because she “wants to focus on herself, her modelling, podcast and partnerships.”

The news came just over one month after the pair sparked engagement rumours after sharing a very suggestive post on Instagram. While neither party addressed the breakup publicly, they did remove all traces of one another from their respective social media accounts.

Wood previously shared a cryptic quote following their break up on December 9, 2022, on her Instagram Stories which seemed like a dig at her ex.

“She moved on and I feel sorry for you, because she overlooked your flaws, your temper, your selfishness, your inability to love anyone but yourself,” the message read. “She could have anyone in the world, but she still chose you every time. All you are now is a crease in her past, a scar on her chest, a memory that fades faster than a photograph of you in a sealed box, hidden.”

The quote concluded, “Maybe she will now fight for someone who loves her, instead of someone who sucks the life out of her, never satisfied, even with her beating heart in his greedy hands.’”

