Andrew Tate visited India for Bollywood actress Karishma Sharma?

Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer who was arrested in Romania last week over alleged human trafficking, was in India late last year and even had an alleged tryst with Bollywood actress Karishma Sharma.

According to reports, Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate, both of whom were captured by Romanian authorities late last week, visited India sometime around September/October 2022, and documented their time in the country in a vlog.

As per the video shared by the Tate brothers, they stayed at the St. Regis Hotel and were reportedly in India for ‘business’, and even heavily partied in Mumbai clubs.

During his short trip, Andrew Tate allegedly met Ragini MMS 2 actress Karishma Sharma and even bragged about spending a whole night together.

As per Andrew himself, Karishma then rejected Andrew’s advances, sending him a text that read, “I think you’re a playboy and I don’t think you’re the man,” which he found ‘ridiculous’.