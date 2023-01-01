 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Andrew Tate visited India for Bollywood actress Karishma Sharma?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Andrew Tate was in India late last year and even had an alleged tryst with Bollywood actress Karishma Sharma
Andrew Tate was in India late last year and even had an alleged tryst with Bollywood actress Karishma Sharma

Andrew Tate, the controversial influencer who was arrested in Romania last week over alleged human trafficking, was in India late last year and even had an alleged tryst with Bollywood actress Karishma Sharma.

According to reports, Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate, both of whom were captured by Romanian authorities late last week, visited India sometime around September/October 2022, and documented their time in the country in a vlog.

As per the video shared by the Tate brothers, they stayed at the St. Regis Hotel and were reportedly in India for ‘business’, and even heavily partied in Mumbai clubs.

During his short trip, Andrew Tate allegedly met Ragini MMS 2 actress Karishma Sharma and even bragged about spending a whole night together.

As per Andrew himself, Karishma then rejected Andrew’s advances, sending him a text that read, “I think you’re a playboy and I don’t think you’re the man,” which he found ‘ridiculous’. 

More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter spends New Year’s Eve at the hospital

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter spends New Year’s Eve at the hospital
McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road

McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road
Miley Cyrus to release new single ‘Flowers’ in January, 2023

Miley Cyrus to release new single ‘Flowers’ in January, 2023
Kris Jenner looks back at 2022 as she wishes fans on New Year’s Eve

Kris Jenner looks back at 2022 as she wishes fans on New Year’s Eve

BTS V, Jungkook featured in 2022's '100 Most Handsome Faces'

BTS V, Jungkook featured in 2022's '100 Most Handsome Faces'

Sara Bareilles reveals she is engaged to boyfriend Joe Tippett

Sara Bareilles reveals she is engaged to boyfriend Joe Tippett
BTS J-Hope dazzles audience at Time Square's 'New Year’s Rockin’ Eve'

BTS J-Hope dazzles audience at Time Square's 'New Year’s Rockin’ Eve'

Kendall, Kylie Jenner join Hailey Bieber on glam New Year's Eve celebrations

Kendall, Kylie Jenner join Hailey Bieber on glam New Year's Eve celebrations

YG Entertainment responds to rumors of BLACKPINK leaving

YG Entertainment responds to rumors of BLACKPINK leaving

Queen Margrethe saddened by rift over royal titles

Queen Margrethe saddened by rift over royal titles
Lea Michele shares her ‘favourite’ day from 2022 with son Ever

Lea Michele shares her ‘favourite’ day from 2022 with son Ever
Netflix: Here's the complete list of January first week releases 2023

Netflix: Here's the complete list of January first week releases 2023