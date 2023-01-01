Kate Middleton ‘counting’ on Louis, Charlotte to ‘step up’ for baby no. 4

File Footage

Kate Middleton is reportedly looking to Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte to help with baby no. 4 if the kids are “lucky enough to have another baby.”



An inside source close to Marie Claire brought these claims to light regarding the couple’s plans for another child.

According to their findings, both “love the idea” but are counting on the two youngest to ‘step up to the plate’ and ‘help’ if the family is “lucky enough” to be blessed with another.

This is especially true since, both Kate and Prince William are “prioritizing their new positions and responsibilities over everything else at the moment.

This claim follows ongoing rumors of Kate Middleton's pregnancy's and 'broody' nature that has taken social media by storm.

