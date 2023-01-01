 
Sunday Jan 01 2023
King Charles ‘spared’ in Prince Harry’s explosive upcoming memoir ‘Spare’

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

King Charles has reportedly been largely ‘spared’ in his son Prince Harry’s upcoming highly-anticipated memoir Spare, as per The Times.

As per sources, Prince Harry’s book goes easy on his father, with insiders saying that King Charles ‘will escape severe criticism’ even as Prince William will be hit hard with its contents.

The Times quoted a close source as saying: “Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting.”

“Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than it had expected, but it's tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside,” the insider added.

The same source continued: “There are these minute details, and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can't see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this.”

The claims comes as Prince Harry is gearing up for the release of his memoir Spare in the new year on January 10. 

