 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle convinced 'royals were against her’ with New Year’s photo

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to step down as senior royals, almost three years ago, reportedly came after they were ‘convinced’ that the Royal Family was against them following a New Year post in 2020, reported Mirror UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped away from their duties as senior royals in early 2020, and subsequently moved to the US, with the move coming months after speculation that they were ‘unhappy’ with royal life.

Commenting on this in his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, royal author Andrew Morton claimed that perhaps Harry and Meghan’s decision to leave was finalised following the release of a photo by the late Queen Elizabeth to mark the new year; it featured her alongside the three heirs to the throne, Charles, Prince William and Prince George.

As per Morton: “The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them. As they saw it, the evidence was all around them.”

“The unspoken code was straightforward: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry,” the author further stated, highlighting how the Queen’s photo was a symbol of the future of the monarchy and excluded the Sussexes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have since set up home in Montecito, where they now live in a mansion with their two kids Archie and Lilibet.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian opens up on drinking more coffee, alcohol; ‘Why not?’

Kim Kardashian opens up on drinking more coffee, alcohol; ‘Why not?’
King Charles 2023 plans revealed: 'Under pressure' monarch to make key changes

King Charles 2023 plans revealed: 'Under pressure' monarch to make key changes
King Charles warned for more fire from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles warned for more fire from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
David Beckham truly ‘misses’ son Brooklyn on New Year's Eve

David Beckham truly ‘misses’ son Brooklyn on New Year's Eve
King Charles ‘spared’ in Prince Harry’s explosive upcoming memoir ‘Spare’

King Charles ‘spared’ in Prince Harry’s explosive upcoming memoir ‘Spare’
Netflix ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart shares rare on-set PHOTOS for NYE

Netflix ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart shares rare on-set PHOTOS for NYE
‘The Pointer Sisters’ singer Anita dies at 74

‘The Pointer Sisters’ singer Anita dies at 74
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse dies on New Year’s Eve from cancer

Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse dies on New Year’s Eve from cancer
James Corden almost landed Brendan Fraser’s role in ‘The Whale’

James Corden almost landed Brendan Fraser’s role in ‘The Whale’
Reese Witherspoon’s daughter spends New Year’s Eve at the hospital

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter spends New Year’s Eve at the hospital
Andrew Tate visited India for Bollywood actress Karishma Sharma?

Andrew Tate visited India for Bollywood actress Karishma Sharma?