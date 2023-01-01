Betty White taught us many things, says her best friend Patty Sullivan on her first death anniversary

Betty White's best friend Patty Sullivan talked about her friend in a recent interview and shared that Betty taught everyone a lot of things while she was alive on the occasion of Betty's first death anniversary, as reported by Fox News.

Patty revealed that Betty's favourite pastime was ushering in a new year on the beach and she is honouring her best friend by enjoying her favourite pastime.

Patty said, "At sunset on New Year's Eve, we will remember Betty by finding a quiet place on the ocean that brings to mind the 20 years of New Years that we spent in her home in Carmel, sharing love and laughter."

She further added, "I will forever miss those walks on the beach, picking up sea glass and taking in all the beauty that our senses could share. Betty taught us so many things, but her greatest pearl was the lessons we learned watching her accept the inevitable changes that are part of all of our lives."

Betty White died on New Year's Eve 2021 at the age of 99.