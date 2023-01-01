Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague heads for New Year celebrations with boyfriend Tommy Fury

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague celebrated New Year in style with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together in a matter of weeks, made the most of their final nights of freedom as they hit MNKY HSE in Manchester.

And the stars of Love Island were out in force, with Coco Lodge, Molly Smith, and this year's winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti also heading out to ring in 2023.

Molly-Mae, 23, who is an absolute fashionista looked stunning in a figure-hugging black floor-length dress.

The Love Island star teamed the look with black heeled boots and a khaki blazer and slung a black Chanel flap bag over her shoulder.

Styling her blonde locks in soft waves, Molly-Mae looked radiant as she joined Tommy, also 23, for the celebrations.

Earlier on New Year's Eve, Molly-Mae shared a video montage looking back at her milestones in 2022.

The pregnant Love Island star shared footage of Tommy kissing her baby bump before a short clip of the London skyline was shown.