Olivia Munn once pulled 'Kanye' on Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift had a shock reaction when Kanye West interrupted at her award speech at the 2009 VMA Awards; however, the bizzare scene was hilariously recreated at People Awards 2013.

Olivia Munn similarly pulled a “Kanye stunt” when the actress reclaimed the trophy from the superstar; she was going to win the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Country Artist.

The singer said, “This always happens,” said Taylor, to which Olivia reacted, “And it will always happen, Taylor. This is your lot in life.”

“I know,” Taylor responded.

Taylor received a glance from Olivia as she gave back the trophy and said, “I’m not going to be this person.”

The Mortdecai actress addressed the joke during a chat with E! Online, telling the publication: “It was a whole bit that we planned and it was supposed to be funny. Somebody said to me the other night ‘Did you want to take her award?’ and I [was like], ‘I didn’t want to take her award’.

Meanwhile, West created controversy when he rushed to the stage Swift, who won an award for Best Video by a Female Artist at the 2009 VMAs.

Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!”