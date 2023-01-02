 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Olivia Munn once pulled 'Kanye' on Taylor Swift

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Olivia Munn once pulled Kanye on Taylor Swift
Olivia Munn once pulled 'Kanye' on Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift had a shock reaction when Kanye West interrupted at her award speech at the 2009 VMA Awards; however, the bizzare scene was hilariously recreated at People Awards 2013.

Olivia Munn similarly pulled a “Kanye stunt” when the actress reclaimed the trophy from the superstar; she was going to win the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Country Artist.

The singer said, “This always happens,” said Taylor, to which Olivia reacted, “And it will always happen, Taylor. This is your lot in life.”

“I know,” Taylor responded.

Taylor received a glance from Olivia as she gave back the trophy and said, “I’m not going to be this person.”

The Mortdecai actress addressed the joke during a chat with E! Online, telling the publication: “It was a whole bit that we planned and it was supposed to be funny. Somebody said to me the other night ‘Did you want to take her award?’ and I [was like], ‘I didn’t want to take her award’.

Olivia Munn 20130109 and Taylor Swift - YouTube

Meanwhile, West created controversy when he rushed to the stage Swift, who won an award for Best Video by a Female Artist at the 2009 VMAs.

Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!”

More From Entertainment:

James Cameron reveals MAJOR Na’vis changes in 'Avatar3'

James Cameron reveals MAJOR Na’vis changes in 'Avatar3'
Christine McGuinness shares glam pics as Paddy posts about 'ups and downs' of year

Christine McGuinness shares glam pics as Paddy posts about 'ups and downs' of year
Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey reveal loss of baby: 2022 was 'Wonderful and Heart-Wrenching'

Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey reveal loss of baby: 2022 was 'Wonderful and Heart-Wrenching'
Prince William, Kate Middleton warned ahead of Prince Harry's memoir release

Prince William, Kate Middleton warned ahead of Prince Harry's memoir release
Cher rings in New Year with boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'Happy New Year, Daddy'

Cher rings in New Year with boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'Happy New Year, Daddy'
Amanda Holden gets into New Year's Eve spirit as she shares snaps from beach walk

Amanda Holden gets into New Year's Eve spirit as she shares snaps from beach walk
Lee Jong Suk reveals 'there was always a part of my heart that belonged to' IU

Lee Jong Suk reveals 'there was always a part of my heart that belonged to' IU

Halle Bailey and Dove Cameron go wild at Disneyland with Ryan Seacrest hosting from Times Square

Halle Bailey and Dove Cameron go wild at Disneyland with Ryan Seacrest hosting from Times Square
Anthony Rapp gives introduction of 'most incredible and awe-inspiring' surrogate of his son

Anthony Rapp gives introduction of 'most incredible and awe-inspiring' surrogate of his son
Amy Robach: T.J. Holmes was smitten with co-host for over year ago

Amy Robach: T.J. Holmes was smitten with co-host for over year ago
Gwyneth Paltrow welcomes New Year with mom Mom Blythe Danner and 2 kids on a tropical trip

Gwyneth Paltrow welcomes New Year with mom Mom Blythe Danner and 2 kids on a tropical trip
Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse welcome 2023 with friends

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse welcome 2023 with friends