Monday Jan 02 2023
Shakira takes aim at ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique in new year message

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Shakira takes aim at ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique in new year message

Shakira on Sunday penned a new year message for her millions of fans on Instagram.

The "Waka Waka" singer's Instagram post seemed to be a cryptic message which referred to her split from her partner Gerard Pique:

"She said, "Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon's hands.

Even if someone's betrayed us, we must continue to trust others.

When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. 

Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference.

The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side.

Our teras are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love."




