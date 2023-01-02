 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton struggles with Princess Charlotte: ‘Does not work very well’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Kate Middleton admitted that she struggles with styling Princess Charlotte’s hair.

During a visit to Cumbria in June 2019, the Princess of Wales revealed that she does not ‘work well’ with making the young royal’s hair.

Speaking to a young girl in the crown, the mother-of-three admitted: "I love your plaits. They are so pretty. Who's done those, who's done your plaits?"

She then confessed: "I tried to do a plait with Charlotte this morning, it didn't really work very well."

Prince William too once revealed that he could not handle his daughter’s hair on a trip to Blackpool in 2019.

“Never try to do a ponytail! Nightmare.” He said as per PEOPLE.

