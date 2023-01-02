 
Monday Jan 02 2023
Prince Harry prepares to make ‘final cut’ with his ‘roots’: Astrologer

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Princess Diana’s astrologer friend has predicted a tough new year for Prince Harry.

Debbie Frank tells Hello! Magazine reveals that the Duke of Sussex will face more distance from the Royal Family.

She begins: "The rebel planet Uranus is sitting uncomfortably on the most personal angle of his chart and his Moon, signifying further upsets with family, surprise moves and severance with his old life."

Frank elaborated "Harry's personal world looks far from settled and stable and he's prepared to make the final cut with his roots.

"His restlessness is hard to contain, triggering a desire to move home and to continually re-invent himself as independent from the royals,” she noted.

"As much as he is the one triggering shock-waves, he is also receiving a wake-up call from those around him. In this cosmic climate his life feels electrically charged and full of change." She continued.

"Harry has lived through a long period of grief and confusion with clouded perception and after the first week in January the veil is lifted."

