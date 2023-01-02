Ruling coalition swings into action after MQM-P's threat to quit govt

MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addressing a press conference in this undated file photo.

Ruling PML-N moves to save coalition.

High-level delegation to hold meetings with PPP, MQM-P leadership.

Tessori asks PPP to fulfil promises.

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the ruling alliance is expected to visit Karachi today and address the reservations raised by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and threats to quit the government, sources told Geo News.

The delegation will include federal ministers Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique and leaders of the coalition parties of the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government, the sources said.

“They will hold meetings with former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MQM-P leadership in Karachi in order to bridge the differences between the two parties on the implementation of the agreement signed between them,” the sources added.

The visit comes after MQM-P threatened to quit the ruling government in the Centre and kick off protests if "fresh delimitation" of constituencies for local body polls is not conducted in Karachi and Hyderabad ahead to January 15.

MQM-P chief Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, after the party’s Rabita Committee meeting on Sunday, said that they have decided to adopt a strict stance over the delimitation issue and a non-serious attitude of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government in Sindh.

The meeting also deliberated on various steps including protests and conveying its grievances to the federal government.

Addressing a press conference following the huddle, the MQM-P convener urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to fulfil his promises made with the party.

“We will be compelled to hold the protest if our grievances are not redressed,” he announced.

“In agreement with the PPP, our key point was fair delimitation of constituencies for the LG polls,” Siddiqui said. Terming the prevailing delimitation of the constituencies inappropriate, the MQM-P leader said that pre-poll rigging was evident from it.

In this situation, he said, the party has to decide whether they should go to polls in alliance with the coalition parties or contest independently.

Shehbaz calls Zardari

Following Dr Siddiqui’s presser, PM Shehbaz Sharif called up Asif Ali Zardari and requested him to address the MQM-P’s reservations with regard to the implementation of the agreement.

‘Tried to unite all friends in Karachi’

In a separate statement, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said that he is trying to unite all the factions of the MQM.

Stressing the need for unity, Tessori said that everyone needs to fix his intentions.

Political parties vanish when disunity emerged in their ranks, he warned.

The Sindh governor also said that he has asked the PPP to fulfil its promises made with the MQM-P. He added that the MQM-P would be free to decide if the PPP did not keep its promises.