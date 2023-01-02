 
Monday Jan 02 2023
Andrew Tate promises to ‘break free’ from the Matrix

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Andrew Tate has just released another tweet following news of his 30-day detention in Romania, for human trafficking..

The polarizing star shared his promise in a candid post on Twitter that has amassed a shocking reaction from the public.

It began by promising Tate’s return and read, “My unmatched perspicacity coupled with sheer indefatigability makes me a feared opponent in any realm of human endeavor.”

He also added, “For every domain the Matrix shuts down, we have dozens ready to replace it.”

The end of Tate’s tweet also included a link to his Hustlers University course.

For those unversed, it’s a program branded ‘The Real World’ which offers “the chance to join us and break free from the Matrix in an entirely new and independent platform.”

“We call this place The Real World, a safe harbor for ambitious individuals aspiring for financial freedom and eager to learn from us.”

