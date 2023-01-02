 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre to break silence within weeks?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

file footage

Prince Andrew is reportedly bracing for the worse as a gagging clause signed between him and Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual abuse, comes to an end within months, reported The Telegraph.

The disgraced Duke of York was forced out of public life as a senior royal after he settled his sex abuse case with Ms. Giuffre early last year, with the late Queen Elizabeth also stripping him off his military titles and patronages.

While Prince Andrew first denied the allegations brought against him by Ms. Giuffre, he later settled out of court for around £9.8 million.

As per reports, the agreement also contained a 12-month gagging clause, that is now due to end in late February, as per The Telegraph.

Commenting on the clause last year, a friend of Prince Andrew had said that the Duke of York had only gotten silence till the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which were held in June last year.

It is pertinent to note that the exact terms of Prince Andrew and Ms. Giuffre’s agreement aren’t known, and it is understood that she had agreed to remain silent and not repeat her allegations for the period mentioned. 

More From Entertainment:

Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 filming may be delayed over plotline concerns

Netflix ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 filming may be delayed over plotline concerns
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s holiday season

Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s holiday season
Madonna throws lavish New Year party for her children on Malawi vacay

Madonna throws lavish New Year party for her children on Malawi vacay
Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer celebrates six years of sobriety as she enters New Year

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer celebrates six years of sobriety as she enters New Year

‘Avengers: Endgame’ deleted scene hints at Thanos’ possible revival

‘Avengers: Endgame’ deleted scene hints at Thanos’ possible revival
John Travolta drops adorable video with daughter as he wishes fans Happy New Year

John Travolta drops adorable video with daughter as he wishes fans Happy New Year

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at ‘big club’ facing of ‘small club’ in Fifa 2023

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at ‘big club’ facing of ‘small club’ in Fifa 2023
Kate Middleton will ‘put her life at risk’ with ‘touching’ act, predicts psychic

Kate Middleton will ‘put her life at risk’ with ‘touching’ act, predicts psychic
Prince William, Harry ‘hanging by a thread’: report

Prince William, Harry ‘hanging by a thread’: report
Andrew Tate's prison riddled with ‘bed bugs, cockroaches’: report

Andrew Tate's prison riddled with ‘bed bugs, cockroaches’: report
Kylie Jenner fans worried as they spot concerning detail in her recent photos

Kylie Jenner fans worried as they spot concerning detail in her recent photos
King Charles shares first statement of 2023 ahead of Prince Harry’s memoir

King Charles shares first statement of 2023 ahead of Prince Harry’s memoir