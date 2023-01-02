 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Christian Bale: No method acting in 'The Pale Blue Eyes', reveals co-star

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Christian Bale: No method acting in The Pale Blue Eyes, reveals co-star
Christian Bale: No method acting in 'The Pale Blue Eyes', reveals co-star

Netflix's The Pale Blue Eyes star Christian Bale did not method act in the period film, according to co-star Harry Melling.

During an interview with The Independent, the Harry Potter actor recounted working with the Oscar winner.

“My experience working on it was that we’d turn up, not really talk about the scene, and just start playing it,” adding that he “doesn’t really know” what constitutes Method acting.

“There was no staying in character, but I guess you’re always held within some form of character just because you’re wearing the clothes and you’re in that environment as that person.”

Melling added, “I think Method acting sometimes gets a branding that’s unhelpful.”

Earlier, The Dark Knight star told THR that because he “never studied properly” professional acting, each role came with a new challenge.

“On every single film, I think to myself, ‘Oh God, what have I done? How did I get myself into this again? They’re going to realize that I’ve got no idea what I’m doing,'” Bale said. 

“But I think that’s why I’m still interested in doing it because I don’t really have any technique. People always say, ‘Oh, he’s a Method actor,’ but I’m not a Method actor because that takes studying. I just do whatever I feel like I’ve got to do on the day."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William ‘dismayed’ over his broken bond with Prince Harry

Prince William ‘dismayed’ over his broken bond with Prince Harry
Fans compare BLACKPINK Jennie with Ah-Hyun of YG's new band Baby Monster

Fans compare BLACKPINK Jennie with Ah-Hyun of YG's new band Baby Monster

Brooklyn Beckham’s fans insist Nicola Peltz ‘driving him away from his family’

Brooklyn Beckham’s fans insist Nicola Peltz ‘driving him away from his family’
Jenna Ortega reacts to unpredictable fame of ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega reacts to unpredictable fame of ‘Wednesday’
'Avatar 5': Jon Landau teases upcoming movie outside Pandora

'Avatar 5': Jon Landau teases upcoming movie outside Pandora
Benedict Cumberbatch maybe asked for reparations to Barbados: Report

Benedict Cumberbatch maybe asked for reparations to Barbados: Report
Olivia Colman pleaded Sam Mendes to cut THIS scene from film

Olivia Colman pleaded Sam Mendes to cut THIS scene from film
Couple set to scrap 'Last Christmas' song after buying rights

Couple set to scrap 'Last Christmas' song after buying rights
Kate Middleton to be ‘broadsided’ by Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’

Kate Middleton to be ‘broadsided’ by Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’
Molly Ringwald's ‘Sixteen Candles’ reportedly had a very improper line in the movie

Molly Ringwald's ‘Sixteen Candles’ reportedly had a very improper line in the movie
King Charles makes it clear Prince Andrew is 'on his own'

King Charles makes it clear Prince Andrew is 'on his own'